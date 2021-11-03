Business offers personalized sleepovers for people of all ages

Let's Slumber It specializes in personalized themed sleepover parties for everyone. The best part? They set it up and tear it down for you.

ANKENY, Iowa — Imagine this: the perfect sleepover for your child, complete with their choice of themed blankets, pillows and even individual teepees for them and their friends to sleep in.

The best part— you don't have to set it up or tear it down afterward.

That's exactly what Let's Slumber It owner Any Kinney offers with her small business in Ankeny.

Kinney opened her unique business in June 2020. She offers these services to people of all ages.

The idea came to her when her child asked for a tent sleepover. She couldn't find anyone offering these services in the metro, so she did it herself and grew from there.

The process is easy. Customers contact her online and decide what theme they are looking for.

Kinney brings everything to the customer's house and sets it up and then comes back the next morning to tear everything down and disinfect.

"To miss a birthday and not having, you know, your friends over or your extended family be able to come, I think it really gets them down," Kinney said. "And so I think, you know, to provide a service like this where I come to your house and set it all up safely, it gives the kids something exciting, something special to look forward to and they really feel celebrated."