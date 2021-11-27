Mainframe Studios hosts hand-crafted holiday market on Small Business Saturday

Mainframe Studios has 131 studios and hosted 12 pop-up vendors on Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mainframe Studios boasts more small businesses than anywhere else in the metro, according to Executive Director Siobhan Spain. So for Small Business Saturday, the non-profit went big.

"We have 131 studios here at Mainframe Studios and they're full. We're at capacity and then we have about 12 pop-ups today," Spain said.

One of the artists, Sabrina Carper, said it was nice to invite the public in since they usually spend so much time alone in the studio.

"We're just in here scribbling wildly to make the work, so having the chance to invite the public in to see the work and get feedback and see how people are responding to it is so vital to figuring out what's working and what's not working," Carper said.

Spain said it was the perfect opportunity to show off local talent.

"There is so much talent in Des Moines that people are unaware of," she said. "You can go to a lot of different places in Des Moines and find really unique holiday gifts."

While the holiday market event is over, shoppers still have opportunities to check out the art and grab some of those unique gifts. Mainframe's First Fridays series is back next week with a ceramics event.