National Coffee Day deals in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday is National Coffee Day, and it's not just national chains that are celebrating. Grab a brew for a bargain and support local at the same time with a pick-me-up from one of these central Iowa coffee shops.
BLK & Bold
Get 30% off sitewide and a free gift with purchase all day at the Des Moines-based retailer.
Freedom Blend Coffee
- 2329 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310
Grab free drip coffee all day!
Grounds for Celebration
- 2709 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310
- 6601 University Ave, Windsor Heights, IA 50324
- 5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Get 50% off any drink (through Friday!) if you mention the post below to the barista. Grounds for Celebration has locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.
- 1910 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines IA 50314
- 1530 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny, IA 50023
- 2855 Grand Prairie Pkwy, Waukee, IA 50263
- 425 S Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Get free hot or iced coffee all day! Smokey Row has locations in Ankeny, Des Moines, Oskaloosa, Pella, Pleasantville, Waukee and West Des Moines.
- 3613 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313
All drinks are 20% off from 3-6 p.m.
