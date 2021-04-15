Sporting goods store sees best sales this season since opening in 2000

Store manager of Play It Again Sports, Clive, said they can't keep items like golf accessories, inline skates, and kayaks in stock.

CLIVE, Iowa — This past year has been unpredictable for Play It Again Sports, a new and used sporting goods store, located in Clive.

Cody Nour, the store's manager, said last spring when most spring sports were canceled it was scary.

And not having the regular amount of spring sports hurt their business.

However, Nour said 2021 is becoming a different ballgame, with certain items flying off the shelves.

"[It's]To the point where you know, it's hard even finding all the equipment to outfit all the player's needs," Nour said. "There's certain items that we're just out of and we don't foresee when we'll be able to get back in stock on them."

They can't keep items like golf accessories, inline skates, and kayaks in stock.

Nour said their sales are indicating this spring has been their best season since moving to that Clive location in 2000.