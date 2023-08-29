Women-owned Des Moines business says mentorship helps them thrive

DES MOINES, Iowa — 99.3% of Iowa businesses are considered "small businesses,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. That means they have fewer than 500 employees.
43.1% of those small businesses are owned by women.
One of those women-owned businesses in Des Moines says business mentorship is how they got their ideas off the ground.
In 2021, Caitlin Hainley and her business partner Emily Zambrano-Andrews, who are both certified midwives, opened the Des Moines Midwife Collective after noticing what they say was a lack of resources for expectant mothers.
"Emily and I decided, well, if our ideas are so good, and if these things are so needed in the community, and we have the bandwidth, let's just do them ourselves,” Hainley said.
She and Zambrano-Andrews wanted to give women more options for their health care, but knew nothing about starting a business. So they got connected with SCORE, an organization that provides entrepreneurs with experienced mentors.
"They matched us with a mentor,” Hainley said. “So even, you know, well before we opened our doors about six months before we opened our doors, we were meeting with our score mentors and they were asking really refining questions that made us think about things and giving us guidance.
Hainley said that includes elements like accounting, marketing and business planning.
"Anyone that has a mentor or a business coach, that business is twice as likely to succeed after five years than not,” said Paul Koeniguer, a mentor with SCORE for more than a decade.
He said one of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs can make is not asking for help.
"They don't take the time to study to decide whether 'Is my business feasible?' And that's why so many businesses fail,” Koeniguer said.
Hainley said the continued mentorship from SCORE has been essential in helping her business succeed, which can often be more difficult for women-owned businesses.
"There are some additional barriers for women, starting their own businesses,” Hainley said. “Sometimes that may even just have to do with the demands that they have at home or, you know, with family or raising kids, because it takes a lot of time and investment to run a business and to start it up.”
Hainley said the Des Moines Midwife Collective was present at over 60 births in 2022 and are on track to double that in 2023.
SCORE is a national organization with a branch in Des Moines. The business mentoring they offer is free to those who are interested.