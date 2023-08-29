Women-owned Des Moines business says mentorship helps them thrive

One of those women-owned businesses in Des Moines says business mentorship is how they got their ideas off the ground.



In 2021, Caitlin Hainley and her business partner Emily Zambrano-Andrews, who are both certified midwives, opened the Des Moines Midwife Collective after noticing what they say was a lack of resources for expectant mothers.



"Emily and I decided, well, if our ideas are so good, and if these things are so needed in the community, and we have the bandwidth, let's just do them ourselves,” Hainley said.



She and Zambrano-Andrews wanted to give women more options for their health care, but knew nothing about starting a business. So they got connected with SCORE, an organization that provides entrepreneurs with experienced mentors.



"They matched us with a mentor,” Hainley said. “So even, you know, well before we opened our doors about six months before we opened our doors, we were meeting with our score mentors and they were asking really refining questions that made us think about things and giving us guidance.



Hainley said that includes elements like accounting, marketing and business planning.



"Anyone that has a mentor or a business coach, that business is twice as likely to succeed after five years than not,” said Paul Koeniguer, a mentor with SCORE for more than a decade.