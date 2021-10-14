x
Support for John Deere strike saturates social media Thursday

UAW members took to social media to announce their strike, and the public used social platforms to voice their support.

MOLINE, Ill. — It was announced late Wednesday night, Oct. 13 that United Auto Workers authorized a strike for its members working at John Deere facilities

John Deere and union leaders had until midnight to come to negotiate an agreement, and a strike was one of three potential outcomes. The options included either reaching a new contract deal, extending the deadline or authorizing a strike.

UAW members took to social media Thursday morning to announce their strike and seek public support during the time of uncertainty.

As of Midnight myself and 10,000 other UAW Members employed by JOHN DEERE Are officially on STRIKE...please keep us in your thoughts and Prayers and any support would be welcome and appreciated...

Posted by Jeremy Melton on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Official as of midnight, we're on strike! If you know someone who works out at John Deere, show them your support! It's...

Posted by Katie Derby Simon on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Strike duty of 12am-6am Thursday picket time had an awesome showing of support from others who came to just support us....

Posted by Eric Mumma on Thursday, October 14, 2021

In the first time since 1986 the workers at John Deere are on strike. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers as this is...

Posted by Erin Brock-Medhus on Thursday, October 14, 2021

I support the UAW on their decision to strike. Although I am no longer a UAW member, I am now a RWDSU member working in...

Posted by Derek Etringer on Thursday, October 14, 2021

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, John Deere was ranked as the sixth-highest search trend in the U.S. on Google, according to Google Trends, and a large number of social media users were voicing their support for John Deere employees. Users also rallied behind the growing momentum of the labor movement, as film and TV workers as well as Kellogg cereal factory workers had announced strikes this month.

Kellogg’s workers. John Deere workers. IATSE. 32,000 USW and UNAC health care workers at Kaiser Permanente - have ALL voted to strike or are on strike. Working people have had enough. #USW #StandUpFightBack

Posted by Tamara Lefcowitz on Thursday, October 14, 2021

JOHN DEERE 10,000 workers on strike people need living wages the CEO pay 💰 went up 160% and the employees went up 2% ? We can be so much better!!

Posted by David Lamar Williams Jr on Thursday, October 14, 2021

John Deere Strike I’m a strong supporter of the workers at John Deere and they deserve a fair contract. As our economy...

Posted by State Representative Tracy Ehlert Iowa HD70 on Thursday, October 14, 2021

I ran for school board to give a voice to our hard-working educators at the board table. Today, I stand in solidarity...

Posted by Nate Gruber, Cedar Falls School Board Member on Thursday, October 14, 2021

We support our John Deere workers! As a business in the cedar valley it has come very clear just how large of a roll...

Posted by Fast Tracks on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Stay up to date with WQAD News 8's in-depth coverage of the John Deere contract negotiations.

