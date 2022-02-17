State wrestling tournament without fan restrictions means boom for Des Moines businesses

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions didn't allow cheerleaders, mangers or fans but this year's tournament has no restrictions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — During this week's state wrestling tournament, victories won't just happen on the mat.

Brock Conrad, the vice president of marketing for Catch Des Moines, said the event is a win for Iowa's economy.

"It's a huge economic impact, not only for the City of Des Moines, but the whole community of greater Des Moines and the whole metro," Conrad said. "We estimate it's about a $2 million economic impact to the region."

After the pandemic affected last year's tournament, Tom Keating, the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, is excited to not have limitations for fans.

"We don't have fan restrictions this year so everyone is in this year, including cheerleaders and mangers, and folks like that," Keating said. "We don't have a limit on spectators."

Conrad said events like these are not only economically important for the metro, but also helpful for community engagement.

"That's one thing that it has really shown us a lot the last couple of years with the pandemic... these events really grant quality of life to the people in this region," Conrad said.

Keating echoed those comments, saying the benefits of the tournament go beyond ticket sales.

"Throughout the state of Iowa, you know, just that opportunity to feel a part of your community and to feel like this week is state wrestling week across the state," he said.

Conrad is optimistic about the outlook for local businesses as well.

"When you're looking at the money that they're spending in hotels, the money that they're spending in restaurants and shops, most of which are all kind of local, locally owned in our region," he said.