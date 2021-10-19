Newton's TPI Composites laying off more than 700 employees by end of the year

An Iowa Workforce Development announcement says 710 employees at TPI Composites will lose their jobs by Dec. 31.

NEWTON, Iowa — A company that creates wind turbine blades in Newton is expected to lay off 710 employees soon, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) from the Iowa Workforce Development (IWD).

The announcement from IWD says 710 employees at TPI Composites will lose their jobs by Dec. 31. The notification was posted Monday.

Local 5 has reached out to TPI Composites to find out more. As of Monday night, they have yet to respond.

