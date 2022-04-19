Michigan-based Trinity Health to 'become sole parent' company of MercyOne

Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health expect the takeover to be finished by the end of this summer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is being bought, but will remain under a Catholic health care organization, according to a Tuesday news release.

Trinity Health is set to acquire all MercyOne's facilities and assets. Since 1998, MercyOne says it has been in a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health and Catholic Health initiatives, which is now CommonSpirit Health.

But the three organizations have decided the best path forward is to have a sole parent: in this case, it's Trinity Health.

Your circle of care just got even stronger! Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health have signed an agreement for Trinity Health to fully acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne. Learn more > https://t.co/6wDIdOSLP0 pic.twitter.com/ZWIfT8Pxkr — MercyOne (@MercyOne_Iowa) April 19, 2022

"This is not based on saving money or any type of return on investment since it's a member of substitution approach," Bob Ritz, the CEO of MercyOne, said. "We are trying to find more people to work in healthcare in this state and this organization across the country.

"So, you know what, there may be minimal changes down the road, but for right now, it's really about the opportunity to be a stronger one," he added.

Trinity Health and CommonSpirit expect the takeover to be finished by the end of this summer. They reitereated that MercyOne's patients will not experience any change in care.