UAW announces tentative agreement with John Deere

Union workers will remain on strike until a final vote over the new contract.

United Auto Workers (UAW) announced Saturday that it has reached a tentative agreement with John Deere.

This comes after John Deere union workers have been on strike for more than two weeks.

“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership,” UAW President Ray Curry said. “We want to thank the UAW bargaining team and striking UAW members and their families for the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains. Our members have enjoyed the support of our communities and the entire labor movement nationwide as they have stood together in support and solidarity these past few weeks.”

Union workers have raised concerns over wages, pensions and health care benefits.

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said the new agreement includes financial gains and quality health care benefits.

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," Browning said.

The details of the agreement will be released after UAW members review the proposed contract.