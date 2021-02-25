Closer Look: Working from home to boost the U.S. economy

A new Bloomberg study shows that working from home is boosting the U.S. economy and employee productivity.

MAINE, USA — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, people have turned their living room, bedroom, and kitchen into a makeshift workplace.

Fast forward a year later and many are still working remotely but now with an actual desk or ring light to jazz up their morning Zoom call. This move from the office to the home may stick as a new study shows that working remotely is boosting the United States' economy.

Though, not everyone is happy about this transition. Let's take a closer look.

Productivity increase by 5 percent

According to Bloomberg, the work-at-home experiment launched by the coronavirus epidemic has proven profitable.

The report shows that work done at the kitchen table has boosted productivity in the U.S. economy by 5 percent. The results suggesting that changes made during the pandemic like adopting new technology will continue to boost the economy in the future.

Frontline workers left behind

Though, not everyone gets to work from home. Frontline workers have some of the lowest-paid jobs that can not be done remotely. That means wealthier workers are overwhelmingly the ones enjoying the benefits of working from home. Experts warn this is increasing the racial and economic divide in the U.S.

Tech companies embrace #WFH

Some companies believe this work from the home experiment will not last.

The head of Goldman Sachs has already announced it will do away with it as soon as possible, but some tech giants are leaning in.

Facebook says the work from the home model has opened up new pools of talent while Twitter has announced it will make working from home permanent for its employees.