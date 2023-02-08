Ahead of back-to-school shopping season, Iowa's annual Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

Families looking to save on new clothes for back-to-school season are in luck.

IOWA, USA — Back-to-school season is officially here. As students and families look to refresh their fall wardrobes, they're in luck: Iowa's annual Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday.

Iowa Code section 423.3(68)(a)(2) stipulates that the Sales Tax Holiday will begin on the first Friday of August.

This year, the holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 through midnight Saturday, Aug. 5. Over the course of those two days, Iowa businesses will not collect sales tax on articles of clothing or footwear, provided the item is less than $100.

All Iowa businesses that are open over the holiday are required to participate.

However, not all apparel is treated equally. Here are a few items not covered by Iowa's Sales Tax Holiday:

Watches

Jewelry

Umbrellas

Sporting equipment

Other back-to-school items, such as school supplies, are also not covered under Iowa's tax-free weekend.

For a full list of information and exemptions regarding Iowa's tax-free weekend, click here.