2 Des Moines designers launch eco-friendly fashion line

Two local designers are working towards creating fashion that's good for the Des Moines community and the environment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have gone online to buy from a discount brand fashion store, but do you think about the environmental impact of your purchase before checking out?

People put a lot of thought into what they wear but they don't always put a lot of thought into the story of the fabrics they wear.

Two Des Moines designers are doing just that.

Nathalie Girod is an artist out of Mainframe Studios who spends a lot of time teaching people to reap what they sow when it comes to the environment.

"I'm all about having a business that is a steward to this planet which I feel you can make a business and be profitable while being kind to the planet and kind to your workers," Girod said.

Girod is partnering with Gretchen Bohling, another local Mainframe designer who hopes to not only recycle the fabrics but also put money back into the Des Moines economy.

"It's just nice to be able to put back what I get from my business into the community. So like, my clients might come here for a custom piece and I can maybe refer them to a photographer so that another small business," Bohling said.

In a world of fast fashion, Girod makes sure to take it slow in hopes of combating what she believes is the throw-away mentality, stressing every garment has a footprint.

"We have a throwaway mentality, 'Oh, I only paid 20 bucks to wear it,' and yet this piece of garment is not going to disappear. We think 'Oh, we're going to take it to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, they will use it.' No, 80% are sent to third-world countries, which they don't know what to do with it, so, they burn it, " Girod said.

Bohling knows it's not always possible to fit shopping eco-friendly into the budget.

"You can't always like, avoid Target, but maybe I'll buy a birthday present, a beautiful piece of clothing, or a beautiful purse or a piece of jewelry from a local business or small business to put it back into the Des Moines community, as opposed to shopping at Target," Bohlien said.