Economist explains Iowa's pandemic recovery, potential impact of ending $300 unemployment benefits

An economist with Iowa State University said there's no research showing taking away $300 federal unemployment benefits will bring workers back into the labor pool.

AMES, Iowa — Before 2020, Des Moines' economy was growing. Then the pandemic hit, causing job loss and business shutdowns.

Now, the economy is seeing some growth, with the city being recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of a few cities nationwide seeing growth amid COVID-19.

"The Des Moines, West Des Moines metropolitan area has recovered a larger fraction of its lost jobs, more than any of the other metropolitan areas," said Dave Swenson, a research scientist in the department of economics at Iowa State University.

Jobs is a big reason why, according to Swenson.

"It's recovered more than three-quarters of jobs lost during the pandemic crash," he said. "The probability of recovering all of its lost jobs by the end of the year are pretty darn high."

Jay Byers with the Greater Des Moines Partnership said the city's economic recovery can be used as a selling point to attract more people to the area.

"We can use it to show there's a lot of great jobs here," Byers said. "Both in high-tech and also in more of the traditional industries and show it's a more resilient economy."

The unemployment rate in Iowa is 3.7% with the U.S. unemployment rate at 6.0%.

Swenson believes Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to end federal unemployment of $300 in June might not help the recovery process too much, though.

"Evidence doesn't suggest that reducing unemployment will induce more workers to come back into the labor pool," he said, noting that taking away jobless benefits meanss less of it helping out the Iowa economy and the people who need it.

"Three-hundred dollars a month fuels consumption among those people who are unemployed and still can't find work," Swenson said.