Outgoing DMPS superintendent Ahart will continue to receive $300,000+ salary through June 2023

Dr. Thomas Ahart announced last month he plans to resign, effective June 30 of this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart will continue to receive his regular salary and other benefits through the 2022-2023 school year after his resignation takes effect in June, according to a severance agreement sent to Local 5 by the school district.

Ahart's employment contract runs through June 30, 2023, a year after he's set to step down. For the 2022-2023 school year, Ahart will still receive his base salary ($306,193), his car and cell phone allowance ($7,200) and the district's annual contributions to his tax-sheltered annuity and Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System ($84,019).

The superintendent will also remain on the district's health, life and long-term disability insurance policies through June 30, 2023.

The severance agreement also stipulates the district and school board will provide Ahart with "a positive letter of reference describing his accomplishments and those of the District during his tenure as superintendent."

By signing the agreement, Ahart and the district also released one another from any potential legal claims.

Ahart announced at the end of February that he planned to resign after the current school year. This came after the school board had voted in May 2021 not to renew his contract past 2023. Shortly after that vote, a judge ruled Ahart had violated his duty by not complying with a law requiring in-person learning.