E15 expansion: A look at the 3 changes on state, federal level looking to make the fuel available year round

From President Joe Biden announcing a push for EPA waivers to Iowa lawmakers passing a new bill, it's been a busy month for E-15.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Typically the summer months bring a pause on the sale of E15 gasoline.

Under the Clean Air Act, the fuel cannot be sold between June 1 and Sept. 15.

However, this year, President Joe Biden announced he would request the Environmental Protection Agency issue emergency waivers to allow the fuel, which has up to 15% ethanol, to be sold year round. That move would allow the expanded sales for one year.

The move came as a way to alleviate the US's reliance on foreign fuel production by turning to homegrown ethanol production. The EPA ultimately granted those waivers on April 29.

This week, Iowa lawmakers approved a measure that would require gas stations to sell E15 by 2026. The bill provides exemptions for some stations that meet certain criteria: stations built prior to 2023 that sell fewer than 300,000 gallons of fuel per year and don't have plans to replace storage tanks would have the option to opt-out.

Stations who chose to upgrade their systems to include E15 would have the ability to apply for state grants to help cover a portion of the costs.

"You can get a grant from the state called the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program to cover that cost anywhere from 70% to 90% of it depending on which program you qualify for," said Iowa Renewable Fuels Executive Director Monte Shaw.

The same week, Gov. Kim Reynolds led bipartisan group of governors in penning a letter to the EPA, asking for E15 to be available 365 days a year. A provision under the Clean Energy Act provides governors this option.

"The EPA does have to promulgate a rule based on the governors' request," Shaw said. "But the Clean Air Act says that the EPA shall do it. So there's really no discretion."