Black Velvet still favorite among Iowans as state reports record high liquor sales

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reported receiving 938 COVID-19 related complaints and 245 non-COVID-19 related complaints over the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Total liquor sales increased by 13.2% in 2021 over the previous fiscal year, with Iowans spending more than $415.8 million on liquor, according to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) annual report.

The report covers fiscal year 2021, which spanned July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

The ABD reported transferring more than $120 million in revenue to the State of Iowa General Fund and will be appropriated by the state legislature. ABD transferred $29 million to the Iowa Department of Public Health for substance abuse programs and $2.6 million back to local authorities involved in licensing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol problems, visit YourLifeIowa.org, call 855-581-8111 or text 855-895-8398.

After dipping in FY20, beer and wine sales each skyrocketed by around 93% in FY21. Beer and wine permits, however, each declined by around 8%. Liquor licenses increased by 9.36%.

Iowans spent more on whiskey than any other spirits in FY21, spending more than $168 million. Vodka came in second, bringing in more than $93 million.

Iowans purchased more Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey than any other spirit. More than 380,000 gallons were sold in FY21, but that fell short of the more than 400,000 gallons sold in FY20.

Tito's Handmade Vodka came in second with more than 357,075 gallons sold, up from 289,000 gallons last year.

Alcohol delivery also spiked from 78,866 orders in FY20 to 94,514 in FY21.

Polk County bought the most liquor spending more than $94 million—up almost $10,000 from FY20. More than 1.3 million gallons were sold in the county.

Top liquor brands by gallons sold

Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey Tito's Handmade Vodka Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Hawkeye Vodka

Top Iowa brands by gallons sold

Blue Ox Vodka Cedar Ridge Bourbon Gotcha Vodka Swell Vodka Prairie Fire

Top counties by Class "E" liquor sales

Polk — $94,596,457 Linn — $35,443,565 Scott — $30,658,413 Johnson — $24,223,459 Black Hawk — $22,597,679

Total gallons sold per county

Polk — 1,345,882 Linn — 558,993 Scott — 460,460 Johnson — 354,771 Black Hawk — 342,844