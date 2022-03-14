Local nonprofits feeling the pinch of high gas prices

Central Iowa nonprofits Joy Ride and Meals on Wheels both say higher prices are affecting the services they are able to provide.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the national average price for a gallon of gas exceeding the all-time high at $4.31, everyday commuters are not the only ones feeling the squeeze.

Nonprofit Meals on Wheels said the high prices are affecting their ability to provide meals to food-insecure Iowans. Frank Tafta, a local Meals on Wheels outreach director, says the group helps feed 1,600 Polk and Dallas county residents, but prices are getting in the way.

"With the rising gas prices, it means we use up a lot more of our funding, we use a lot more of our philanthropy money or fundraising donation money to fill our car," Tafta said. "So in turn, it means we can't serve as many people because we don't have the funds to serve those meals."

Joy Ride, a local organization that gives rides to elderly people and people with disabilities is feeling it too.

Owner Ted Cochran said the high prices are changing the way Joy Ride charges.

"Unfortunately, we had to pass along some of those increases to our clients, which we didn't want to, but to be able to stay in business, we have our breaking point where we pass on those increases," Cochran said.

Regardless of gas prices, the need to help food-insecure Iowans remains. Meals on Wheels is determined to do what they can to continue serving 850 meals per day.

"It's gonna make us think outside the box and readjust how we do it... our big picture, what our idea is, is to grow and feed as many people as we can who need our services," Tafta said.

Meals on Wheels hopes to ship meals across the country in the future, but they aren't quite at that point. Locally, the meals will remain "on wheels" as the organization strives to maintain that intimate connection with the community.