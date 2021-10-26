Iowa casinos are cashing in after pandemic setback

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue has increased sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic set casinos back.

IOWA, USA — Monthly casino revenue in Iowa has sharply increased since March 2021 and numbers continue to grow, according to data from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Casinos made $139.7 million last month, September 2021. This was slightly less than usual, but September was 17.4% above average revenue since January 2010.

The top three months so far are March, April, and May of 2021.

More people are gambling and spending money at Iowa's casinos, likely because vaccines were becoming widely available to Iowans.

Sports betting contributes to the increased traffic, but regular poker tables and slots are also attracting customers.



Sports wagering and betting was first authorized for Iowa casinos in August 2019. Until January 2021, individuals were required to register in person inside a casino to wager.

However, casinos are still struggling to bring back the level of activity they had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest numbers, admissions this year are low compared to previous years. Admissions in September 2021 were 13.7% below the average admissions since January 2010.