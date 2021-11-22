With student loan payments set to resume in early 2022, experts say now is the time to prepare

The national student loan payment moratorium is coming to an end, which means borrowers will have to start paying those loans again in February.

The experts at IowaStudentLoan.org help more than 100,000 borrowers and their families statewide.

They said right now is the time to start preparing for repayment.

CEO Steve McCullough recommends borrowers contact their loan servicer now to see how much their payment amount would be.

“If they’re having trouble, if they know they’re not going to be able to make that payment, then they should talk to their servicer about what assistance is available," he said. "They could potentially get a lower payment amount they can afford or even a forbearance or deferment."

McCullough added to make sure your contact information is up to date.