Pandemic relief available for Iowa foster kids transitioning out of system

The Iowa Department of Human Services is giving one-time payments of $750 to help those 18-26 years old.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of young Iowans in foster care, even those who have aged out, are now eligible for pandemic relief.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has $4.7 million to help those 18-26 years old. The money is coming from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act.

One-time payments of $750 are available to those transitioning into the next phase of their lives.

One group that knows all too well the need to help some of Iowa's most vulnerable youth is Youth & Shelter Services (YSS) in Ames.

"I think the timing is really great. These are kids that have oftentimes been forgotten, they don't have the tools and the resources that most other kids or transition-age adults have and so this payment, $750, is coming at a really critical time to ensure that they emerge into adulthood successfully but also exit the pandemic successfully," said Andrew Allen, the president and CEO of YSS.

DaVossi is a peer advocate with the Iowa Homeless Youth Center who went through the foster care system. She said this money could make a real impact.

"They could put it up in their savings, like, what they choose to do with it is up to them but I can tell you it's more than a fact it will be beneficial," DaVossi said.