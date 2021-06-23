Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 3.9% in May

Despite the increase in working Iowans, the unemployment rate increased by 0.1% from April to May.

Iowa’s unemployment rate bumped up to 3.9% in May even as more Iowans worked at jobs.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Wednesday that the rate was up slightly from the 3.8% unemployment rate in April.

The total number of Iowa residents working rose to 1.58 million in May and the state’s labor force participation rate increased to 66.4%.

The number of unemployed residents also increased by an estimated 1,300 people.