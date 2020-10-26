Iowans no longer eligible for unemployment Extended Benefits program due to state's economic recovery

A release from Iowa Workforce Development says the change is because the state's insured unemployment rate has averaged below 5% for the last 13 weeks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are no longer eligible for State Extended Benefits (EB) due to the state's insured unemployment rate averaging below 5% for the last 13 weeks, according to Iowa Workforce Development (IWD).

The United States Department of Labor (USDOL) notified IWD on Friday, a release states.

The last payable week for the program is the week ending October 31, 2020.

IWD says State Extended Benefits cannot be paid to any claimant for weeks of unemployment after Oct. 31, even if they have not yet received 13 weeks of EB.