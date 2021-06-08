Iowa's tax-free days boost shoppers' buying power

Iowans get to skip the sales tax on shoes and clothes the first Friday and Saturday of August.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Victoria Freeman spent her Friday lunch hour shopping for a pair of shoes, or pairs of shoes.

"My head was telling me one; my heart was definitely telling me, oh, maybe a couple more," Freeman said.

So, three? Yeah, three.

"it's always good to get deals on shoes that you probably already need. But why not get it on a tax-free weekend," she said.

Footwear and clothes that are each less than $100 are tax-free on the first Friday and Saturday of August.

Rob Dillehay, owner of Brown's Shoe Fit Company in West Des Moines, is looking forward to some added foot traffic especially since last year's tax-free weekend landed during the pandemic.

"The challenges of the 2020 pandemic definitely hit all of us," Dillehay said.

This year back-to-school and back-to-work shopping should help.

"Now with people getting back into the office, and everyone's shoe wardrobe went down last year, so we're getting them revamped," he said.

Across town in Altoona, three siblings strolled through the Outlets of Des Moines racking up the savings.

"I didn't know tax-free, so I kind of got lucky," said May Saucedo, who was shopping for her daughter.

Retailers at the Outlets of Des Moines expect Saturday will be the big day.

"They probably haven't been able to do some of the things that they wanted to the last year. So we're expecting big crowds," said Alyssa Knudsen, marketing director a the outlet mall.

Shoppers seem happy with the savings, and retailers seem happy with the increased revenue. So, is there a downside?

Dave Swenson, economist and professor at Iowa State University, said it comes down to how you look at it.

The trade-off is we're providing a nominal amount of assistance for just a couple of days to families," he said. "But it is revenue that cities and counties have to give up that otherwise could have been used to provide public goods and public services."