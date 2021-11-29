Job fair hosting over 130 employers coming to Newton following TPI Composites layoffs announcement

IowaWORKS says the event will take place across three different sessions due to high employer demand. It will be open to the general public.

NEWTON, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 18, 2021

Back in October, a Newton employer filed an Iowa Workforce Development notice announcing more than 700 employees would lose their jobs by the end of 2021.

TPI Composites, which creates blades for wind turbines, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that says 710 employees will lose their jobs by Dec. 31. It was a major blow to the town, which had felt impact years prior when Maytag up and left 15 years ago.

In response to that, IowaWORKS, a subdivision of IWD, is organizing a job Dec. 9 and 10 at the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Newton Campus.

IowaWORKS says the fair will take place across three different sessions due to high employer demand and will be open to the general public.

More than 130 employers are scheduled to be at the job fair. IowaWORKS did not disclose a list of employers but said there will be a directory available at the fair.

Here are the hours for each session:

Dec. 9: 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dec. 9: 1-6 p.m.

Dec. 10: 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

The address for DMACC Newton Campus is 600 N 2nd Ave. W, Newton, IA 50208.