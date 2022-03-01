Iowa's congressional delegation working to balance supply chain for meat, poultry producers

Both Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne are working on a four-part, bipartisan plan.

IOWA, USA — You could say farmers, and ranchers across the nation have an ongoing beef with the meat and poultry supply chain system. The Biden-Harris administration, with Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack serving as a point person, created a four-part plan to help resolve an unbalanced system within the supply chain.

Monday, President Joe Biden met with farmers, ranchers and meat processors from across the U.S. to announce a new plan of action for a fairer, stronger and more competitive meat and poultry supply chain.

A number of Iowa's congressional delegation, including Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, are also working on a bipartisan bill that would affect cattle producers in the Midwest.

President Biden claims there are four parts to the changes one being government funding.

"First, we're going to invest $1 billion in new and expanded meat and poultry processing capacity, funding that was included in the American rescue plan, to revive our economy," the president said.

Grassley approved of Biden's steps.

"Well, first of all, I want to know how he wants you to know how important this is to Iowans. And instead of just having the four biggest packers in the country that control about 85% of the cattle market," Grassley said. "So more competition from smaller industries will surely help the individual farmer more market, but more competition to get a fair price."

Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, IA-03, echoed the appreciation for the president's plans.

"President Biden and Secretary Vilsack's announcement today will go a long way in providing more market opportunities and fairness for cattle producers in Iowa and across the country."

Both Grassley and Axne are proposing the Cattle Discovery and Transparency Act, the bipartisan bill and act President Biden spoke about during the meeting.