National Restaurant Association offering $500 grant to workers in need

The organization is offering grants to restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak who fill out the application

If you're a current or recently-former restaurant worker who's been hit hard financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, filling out this application could get you a some extra cash to help keep the lights on.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is now running a program that is giving out $500 grants to restaurant workers and other foodservice employees that have seen wage decreases or loss of employment as a result of the the pandemic's economic hardship.

To be considered for the grant, the organization says that must meet these criteria:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in needed wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020 which these grant funds will help offset; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory*; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their in their U.S. state or territory.

They also say that the grant may only be used for these critical payments: groceries, childcare, medical care, student loans, utilities, and housing.