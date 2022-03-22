'Six to seven generations behind': Metro groups working to close minority homeownership gap

Two groups in the metro are working to increase minority homeownership rates in the metro. One group started a program while the other is helping spread information.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Working to increase homeownership rates among Blacks and other minorities is the focus of two groups in the metro.

The first is Neighborhood Finance Corporation, which created its own program.

Bridgette Robinson, the diversity and inclusion loan originator at NFC, said they created Journey to Homeownership or J2H to specifically help African Americans own homes.

"We saw many barriers in Polk County itself in regards to African American homeownership," she said.

The program was started earlier this month. The idea came from a study the nonprofit One Economy released in 2020. It found African Americans represent just 2.6%of all homeowners in Polk County.

To erase that disparity, the program offers students classes on topics not often talked about.

"Not a lot of people know about credits, savings, the inner workings of how people come up with their credit reports, and what's required to even obtain a home," Robinson said. "So that education piece is huge and we cover a variety of topics."

Stephanie Murphy, the executive director with J2H, said the program also connects participants with home lenders and provides loans assistance.

"That is $10,500 or $15,000 depending on where it's at."

Murphy said the loans have to be repaid when the owner decides to sell the home.

In addition to NFC, Jaelyn Johnson and Jacy Propps with All in Real Estate are working to spread information on social media to help more minorities become homeowners.

The duo is spreading information about Iowa Finance Authority's Minority Down Payment Assistance program.

"It is offering a $5,000 grant when paired with the First Home Mortgage Program," Johnson said.

The program began accepting applications in February. So far, Johnson said around 40 people have received the grant and 160 more people are eligible.

Both Johnson and Propps said by posting about this often and in multiple Facebook groups, they hope more minorities in Polk County can achieve the American dream of owning a home.

"To really bridge that gap," Johnson said. "I know we're about six to seven generations behind so it's important to get these programs that will help you close that gap over time."

So far NFC has had one J2H class. If you are interested in joining their future classes, click here.