x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Money

What to know if you changed banks before receiving your stimulus payment

The IRS said the third batch of stimulus payments will continue to go out this week.

IOWA, USA — If you're changing banks before receiving your third stimulus payment, the Internal Revenue Service said you'll still get your money.

The IRS said how you get your payment, however, may be in a different form from your first two payments. 

If the IRS sends your direct deposit to a closed bank account, the payment will be reissued by mail to the address on file with the IRS. That payment will either be a physical check or what's called an EIP Card. 

It looks like the picture below. That card is not spam, so don't throw it away.

The bank account on file with the IRS is likely from your 2019 or 2020 tax returns, but that's only if you wanted your refund put directly into your account.

Also, note the IRS said you can't contact them to change your bank account information.

Credit: IRS

Subscribe to Local 5's Youtube channel for more updates on your stimulus payment. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter. 

RELATED: No internet, no check status: Iowans without web access remain in financial limbo

RELATED: Here's what to know if you filed taxes as a couple but didn't get your entire stimulus payment