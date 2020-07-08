What you need to know about this weekend's Sales Tax Holiday

The Holiday lasts until the clock strikes midnight from Saturday. Keep in mind, though, not every item you buy will be covered.

IOWA, USA — This weekend, stores in Iowa will be operating with no sales tax. But it's not all-encompassing.

Here's what you need to know.

The Sales Tax Holiday always happens the first weekend in August, but does not include Sunday. It ends at midnight Saturday.

No sales tax or local option sales tax being observed on most items, and all businesses are required to participate.

There are some exceptions to the rule, though.

For example, sales tax will still be applied to clothing and footwear if the item is priced over $100.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines "clothing" as "any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body."

Clothing does not include things like jewelry and watches, and also doesn't include any clothing or footwear that is primarily used for athletic activity (roller blades, skis, football pads, helmets, etc.).

For businesses that sell clothing and footwear: the Sales Tax Holiday is a period of tax exemption as well. Here's what you'll do come tax time next year:

You can list all qualifying sales on the "exemptions" line when you file Exemption period lasts from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 12:00 a.m. Sunday

All items priced under $100 qualify for exemption, regardless of how many items a particular customer buys

Exemptions don't apply in any way to items priced at $100 or more

