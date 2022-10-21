With expected 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits by 2023, local retiree shares her thoughts

A visitor to the Polk County Westside Community Center, Kate Schaller adds a personal touch to the national change.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Social Security Administration announced Social Security benefits would increase by 8.7% by 2023 to account for inflation. The increase will boost benefits by an average of $92 a month AARP said.

Although these cost-of-living adjustments will help more than 65 million beneficiaries, some still find it not enough. Kate Schaller, a new retiree shared with Local 5 that this boost is still not enough to curb the cost of inflation

"There will be a raise but the raise I think is just going to be a wash even before we get to that first check in January. I have already seen food and gas and just plain ole living expenses already go up," Schaller said.

Schaller explained living on a fixed income can be scary. She and her partner worry about their health and the rise in medication costs.

Schaller shared that despite doctors' advice, they've made adjustments such as taking half of their prescribed doses to help save money.

"We are still searching for different programs that might be able to help with that specific drug. And I know that this isn't just singular to our case I have heard of people either completely dropping the dose cutting them in half or simply avoiding the doctors," Schaller said.