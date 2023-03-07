Through the years: Major sports betting scandals

Sports wagering has only been legal outside of Las Vegas in select states since 2018, but scandals involving athletes gambling are far from new.

As we await the names involved in the University of Iowa and Iowa State University sports betting investigations, the NCAA released new regulations for cases reported on or before May 2.

The National Football League announced last week suspended four players for sports betting: Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were all suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022-23 season; Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended six games for betting on non-NFL sports while at the workplace.

In 1919, members of the Chicago White Sox threw (intentionally lost) the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. Eight players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, were found not guilty by a grand jury but were still banned for life from Major League Baseball.

Members of 1978-79 Boston College men's basketball team were bribed and threatened by the American mafia to cover or not cover the spread. Center Rick Kuhn was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, but he only served 28 months.

In 1989, the MLB's all-time leader in hits Pete Rose was banned from the league for gambling on games while he was the manager of the Reds. A report showed his day-to-day betting in 1987 and it included bets on 52 Reds games.

Those are just a few examples of the most notable sports wagering scandals.