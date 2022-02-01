Casino manager expecting sports betting to increase for March Madness

A casino manager and a financial expert talk about sports betting and ways to be responsible during March Madness.

JEFFERSON, Iowa — With March Madness starting this week, the general manager of one central Iowa casino said sports betting will soon pick up, especially with two Iowa teams playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Travis Devorak, the general manager of Wild Rose Casino & Resort, told Local 5 since betting on sports became legal in 2019, the total dollar amount bet has slowly increased.

"It seems like every month we hit a record month, and I think people are getting more comfortable with it."

In January, his casino made $1,261,844.78 from sports betting. Last month, that rose to $1,470,086.73.

But he expects with Iowa teams playing, he expects those figures to increase even more. That's due in large part to more home spirit, new people betting and his casino offering sports betting on multiple apps.

"We've got three mobile apps," Devorak said. "With DraftKings, BetRivers and Circa."

Tom Coates, the president of Consumer Credit of Des Moines, is worried more Iowans will spend too much of their money betting this month. He thinks this will primarily impact young men, especially those who borrow against their credit cards for cash advances, to place bets.

But Coates noted, overspending can be avoided.

"You could set parameters for yourself," he said. "I'm not going to spend more than 50 dollars a month. I'm not going to spend more than 100 dollars a month."

Devorak said if someone is feeling like they are spending too much money, their casino has flayers posted around offering help.

"If you think you've gambled too much you can bar yourself," Devorak said. "Come to our property and bar yourself or you can go to the app and bar yourself at the app."

Devorak said once a person tells the casino about their gambling problems and decides to bar themselves, that person does get banned from gambling at their casino for five years.