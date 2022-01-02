Iowa working to reunite people with unclaimed property

"There's a lot of ways people lose track of money," said State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and officials are encouraging Iowans to get involved.

The state has a website where you can search your name to see if you have unclaimed assets.

You never know—you could have money out there that you're missing out on.

"There's a lot of ways people lose track of money, believe it or not, people forget about or leave bank accounts, checking, savings, lockboxes, people buy stocks and bonds and never cash them in," said State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. "But it's accumulated to the point where last year alone, $49 million was turned into our office."

Businesses and organizations can also cash in on lost money.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa received a check Tuesday for $200 in claimed funds.

To check if you have unclaimed assets, visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.