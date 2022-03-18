A month away from the tax deadline, here are the changes you need to be aware of

The clock is ticking: Here's what you need to know with the federal tax deadline quickly approaching, and the new documents you may need to file.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tax season is coming to a close with less than a month to file.

Experts are encouraging everyone to book those appointments or set aside extra time to get your taxes finished fast. With the pandemic and inflation, many may need assistance finding free services.

Here in central Iowa, there is help available.

Brandon Short is a District Manager with Jackson Hewitt. He wants the community to know this year's tax season looks different from the last. One of the biggest changes being the child tax credit.

"A lot of people got checks in the mail the last half of last year, which was part of the child tax credit, they were kind of paying up front. So one great thing about that is though, it's a lot more this year, so for most people, it was $2,000 per child last year, now it's up to $3,600 per child this year," Short said.

He explained the changes with filling unemployment documents have been an unpleasant surprise for many taxpayers this season

"If you're on unemployment, you're paying taxes on that, that is considered income, and taxable. So that's another thing ... I've seen a lot of people come in and didn't understand that," Short said.

If you aren't able to pay to get your taxes done, Andy Tebockhorst, a representative for the Volunteer Tax Assistance Program, (VITA) wants the community to know there is help available

"Through VITA, central Iowans who qualify can bring their information into one of our two locations in Des Moines, and have their tax return prepared by a certified tax preparer for free," Tebockhorst said.

To qualify for the VITA program, you must earn moderate income or less, be a person with a disability or someone who speaks little to no English. If you are a senior citizen, you are also eligible.

Short warns people that if you don't file your tax returns on time, you can expect a penalty.

"If you don't file your taxes on time, you basically, get a penalty, right, and that's five percent every single month of what you owe up to 25 percentage."