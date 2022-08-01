Lottery ticket purchased in Ames wins $1 million

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse, and was the only $1 million winner nationwide in Tuesday's drawing.

AMES, Iowa —

A lottery ticket purchased at an Ames convenience store won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse on University Boulevard, and was the only $1 million winner nationwide in Tuesday's drawing.

The Iowa Lottery reports the ticket came within one number of having at least a share of the $191 million jackpot. While the ticket matched the first five numbers, the winner missed the Mega Ball.

Since nobody matched all six numbers, the Friday, Sept. 9 grand prize drawing climbs to approximately $210 million annuity or $114 million when taken as a lump-sum.

The ticket purchased in Ames marks the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa in just over a month.

A Davenport man won $2 million in late July after buying a ticket in the Quad Cities. In August, A West Union man won $1 million with a ticket bought in Ossian.