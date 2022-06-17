Nonprofit providing utility assistance to help families stay cool

IMPACT Community Action Partnership is also partnering with the Des Moines Fire Department to collect fans and air conditioning units for those in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While many Iowans might be relaxing in air conditioning right now, not everyone may be in a similar position.

That’s why IMPACT Community Action Partnership is working with low-income families to make sure they stay cool this summer.

“Many families are concerned of what will happen if they lose access to both their gas and electric services, especially when they need to run the air conditioning units to remain comfortable and to be safe in their homes,” said Paula Arkema, health and energy coordinator at IMPACT.

With the IMPACT Utility Assistance Program, households may be able to receive a one-time payment on their utility bill based on income guidelines.

While Arkema notes the program is more utilized in the winter months, the organization has seen a steady increase as temperatures rise this summer.

“When we're seeing such extremely high, and oftentimes dangerous temperatures, we want to make sure that the families in the communities that we live in have regular access to those utility services,” Arkema said.

The Utility Assistance Program isn’t the only way IMPACT is helping families stay cool. The organization has partnered with the Des Moines Fire Department to collect fans and air conditioners for those in need.

Community members who are interested in donating new fans or air conditioners can do so by dropping them off at any of the 11 fire stations in the Des Moines metro area.

“They'll make sure and get those items to us here at IMPACT, and we can pass them along to the families that need them,” Arkema said.