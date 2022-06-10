x
Valley West Mall officially headed to foreclosure

Valley West Mall owes $42 million to lenders as of May 2022, according to court documents.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall is officially headed to auction 47 years after first opening its doors.

A Polk County judge ordered the foreclosure of the shopping center on Monday.

"As a result of Borrower’s default under the Loan Documents, Noteholder has all the rights and remedies of a secured party under applicable foreclosure statutes, other applicable law and the Loan Documents," the judgment states. 

U.S. Bank, the "Noteholder," is now the manager of all mall tenant rents.

According to court documents, as of May 6, the mall owed over $42 million to lenders. 

The mall will be auctioned by the Polk County Sheriff’s office. 

