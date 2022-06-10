Valley West Mall officially headed to foreclosure

Valley West Mall owes $42 million to lenders as of May 2022, according to court documents.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall is officially headed to auction 47 years after first opening its doors.

A Polk County judge ordered the foreclosure of the shopping center on Monday.

"As a result of Borrower’s default under the Loan Documents, Noteholder has all the rights and remedies of a secured party under applicable foreclosure statutes, other applicable law and the Loan Documents," the judgment states.

U.S. Bank, the "Noteholder," is now the manager of all mall tenant rents.

