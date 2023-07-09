The rumors are true: Wendy's Frosty flavor brings the autumn feels

Grab your favorite sweater because the rumors are true: It's fall Frosty time.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Move over, Strawberry Frosty.

Wendy's is celebrating the fall season with a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty that arrives on menus nationwide Tuesday.

The Pumpkin Spice Frosty replaces the Strawberry Frosty which returned to Wendy's menus this summer. Last fall, Wendy's debuted a Peppermint Frosty which was replaced by the Vanilla Frosty in January.

Joining the Chocolate Frosty on Wendy's menus for a limited time, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty "merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite."

Wendy's also is releasing a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew on Tuesday. Using the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, the Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavor merges cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled over ice.

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company.

"From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

