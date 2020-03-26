1 dead, 1 injured in Marshalltown shooting

Marshalltown Police Department responded to a home after receiving reports of a shooting incident.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One man is dead and one other is injured following a shooting in Marshalltown Wednesday night.

According to police, reports of a shooting incident in the 400 block of Union Street came in at 9:20. When officials arrived, a 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds and died on scene. Another 27-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown.