1 dead, 1 injured in Marshalltown shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One man is dead and one other is injured following a shooting in Marshalltown Wednesday night.
According to police, reports of a shooting incident in the 400 block of Union Street came in at 9:20. When officials arrived, a 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds and died on scene. Another 27-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown.
The names of the victims are being withheld at this time and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.