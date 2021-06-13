2 injured in shooting outside Court Avenue Entertainment District

Evidence indicates the suspect had been involved in a fight or disagreement inside the entertainment district and left to retrieve a gun.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are out of the hospital after suffering minor gunshot wounds in an overnight shooting outside the Court Avenue Entertainment District Sunday.

According to Des Moines Police, the two were not the intended targets. Evidence indicates the suspect had been involved in a fight or disagreement inside the entertainment district and left to retrieve a gun.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., the suspect returned to continue the dispute outside the entertainment district, firing one shot that missed the intended target and struck the two men. Officers in the area heard the shot in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue.