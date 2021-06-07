40' fireworks container catches fire in Clive

The fire shut down the intersection of Hickman and 94th for two hours this morning. The cause is under investigation.

CLIVE, Iowa — A fireworks container caught fire early Tuesday morning in Clive.

Crews responded to a 40' steel container at Hickman road and 94th Street. The Clive Fire Department says the container showed signs of a prior explosion, with the sides of the container and the roof expanding outward.

Police and fire crews shut down the intersection for two hours waiting for the situation to stabilize. Eventually they were able to approach the fire and apply water to smother the smoldering debris.