A church eases the medical burden for more than 1,000 families

An Acworth congregation was able to pay off more than $1 million in medical debt for families in three metro Atlanta counties.

ACWORTH, Ga. — More than 1,000 families are breathing a sigh of relief, knowing they no longer have to worry about their medical bills, thanks to a local church.

Freedom Church in Acworth is stepping up to pay those bills, to the tune of more than $1 million in medical debt.

These are, with no doubt, tough times for many people. Thanks to the efforts of Freedom Church, the families being helped have one less weight on their shoulders.

Freedom Church's pastor, J. R. Lee says they have partnered with R.I.P. Medical Debt, a company that works with organizations like churches to help ease the burden of mounting medical bills.

In this case, Lee says the church was able to pay $1.65 million in deferred medical debt for 1,043 families in Cobb, Bartow and Paulding counties.

Members of the church are already aware of the surprise, but during Sunday morning's service, they are excited to share the news with everyone else who are watching the live-streamed service.