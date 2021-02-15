Active manhunt for suspect in fatal shooting at Casey's in Marshalltown

The suspect is described as a shorter Latino male with an accent.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police are asking for the public's help. They're looking for a man who entered a Casey's convenience store, shot a man, and left him to die.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Casey's General Store at 111 North 3rd Avenue to investigate a shooting. Police found an adult male with a gunshot wound. That person later died. He has not been identified pending family notification.

Police are looking for the person seen on surveillance cameras. He is described as Latino, possibly with an accent, and is shorter in stature. No other information is known about the suspect at this time.

When Local 5 crews arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m., the parking lot of the gas station was taped off with crime scene tape.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5725.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 641.753.1234, or via text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com. All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in an arrest.