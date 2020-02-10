After-school Rock and Hip Hop classes go virtual

The Greater Des Moines Music Coalition is taking their after-school classes virtual amidst the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of Iowans' lives, including the way children learn about music. As a result, the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition is now offering free, virtual after-school classes for young rockstars and hip hop artists.

Students will have the opportunity to work with professional musicians, hip hop artists and special guests while discovering their voice and diving into songwriting, recording, and production.

Rock band classes will meet weekly starting Monday, October 5th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and hip hop class will meet weekly starting October 7th.