All About the Ladies for Women in Construction Week

Several metro events set to encourage women to explore a career in skilled trades.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Since 2018, the state of Iowa has been trying to grow the trades industry as part of workforce development.

It's all about the girls for national women in construction week March 2nd-7th.

Currently the state of Iowa is experiencing a significant shortage in skilled workers.

Traditionally, the trades industry has been dominated with men, but with such a need for more workers, filling those positions will take everyone, according to Tania Bowman with Dean Snyder Construction of Ankeny.

With the low cost for training and the potential to make a sizable income, Bowman hopes more women will consider working in a skilled trade.

"I think the biggest hurdle for women entering construction is the perception they can't do it," Bowman said. "But I think there are so many different trades and ways to get into the construction industry. I work in marketing and business development and for the trades from electricians and welders, those are really great options they can excel at and you don't even need to be limited to that because as we know women can do anything."