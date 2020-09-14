U.S Ambassador Terry Branstad stepping down

Branstad will return to Iowa after leaving Beijing.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is stepping down from his post according to US Embassy in Beijing He's served as ambassador since 2017.

Branstad made it official with President Donald Trump last week and made the announcement during an internal town hall with staff this morning. He told staff of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in China “I am proudest of our work in getting the Phase One trade deal and delivering tangible results for our communities back home. Our goal remains meaningful, measurable results for American families. We have made significant progress and we will not stop pressing for more.”

He will depart in early October. This comes amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China. On Friday, the Chinese government announced it would be imposing unspecified restrictions on U.S. diplomats and personnel after Washington placed similar restrictions on officials from Beijing this month.

Branstad will return to Iowa after leaving Beijing. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked him for his service on Twitter.