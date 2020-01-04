Americans optimistic amid COVID-19 Crisis

Americans are confident the country will get through the COVID-19 crisis and be okay when it's over according to a new poll conducted by Grinnell College and Selzer and Company.
Additionally, when asked what was a reasonable time to stay home without physical contact, nearly 7 in 10 said they would do it as long as asked of them.
Nearly all Americans polled say they are washing their hands more frequently. 91 percent are staying away from gatherings of 10 or more and 84 percent are staying mostly inside without physical contact with people outside of their home.