Americans optimistic amid COVID-19 Crisis

Americans are confident the country will get through the COVID-19 crisis and be okay when it's over according to a new poll conducted by Grinnell College and Selzer and Company.

Additionally, when asked what was a reasonable time to stay home without physical contact, nearly 7 in 10 said they would do it as long as asked of them.