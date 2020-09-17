Ames school board meeting to discuss switch to hybrid learning

Thursday's school board meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Community School District school board is meeting Thursday night to determine if the district should switch to 50% hybrid instruction next week. The Ames district started the first two weeks of the school year online after receiving permission from the Iowa Department of Education due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Story County.

According to the district's hybrid learning model, students would attend school on-site for a few days a week and participate in online learning on the days students aren't in the classroom. If the school board approves the decision, students would start hybrid learning Monday, September 21st.