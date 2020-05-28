Animal Rescue League: Two kittens placed in box and set on fire

HAPPENING NOW: Yesterday we told you about Sophie’s tragic story and we can’t believe we have to tell you about another horrific story of animal abuse today. We'll post an update with the full story tomorrow, but right now these tiny kittens desperately need your help after being placed in a box and set on fire. They are now safe at the ARL, but they need surgery for their burns first thing tomorrow morning. Please help if you can. Just click the donate button with this post or go to http://ow.ly/LuuS50zRVZx to give on our website. #miraclemedicalfund #bethemiracle