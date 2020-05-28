Animal Rescue League: Two kittens placed in box and set on fire

The ARL is asking for donations to fund the two kittens' surgeries.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League is asking for donations after they say two kittens were placed inside a box and set on fire.
Officials with the ARL say are the kittens are safe now but will need surgery this morning for their burns.
If you are able to make a donation to help fund the kittens' recoveries, you can do so by visiting the ARL's Facebook page.
Local 5 will continue to follow this developing story.
Burned kittens need your help
HAPPENING NOW: Yesterday we told you about Sophie’s tragic story and we can’t believe we have to tell you about another horrific story of animal abuse today. We'll post an update with the full story tomorrow, but right now these tiny kittens desperately need your help after being placed in a box and set on fire. They are now safe at the ARL, but they need surgery for their burns first thing tomorrow morning. Please help if you can. Just click the donate button with this post or go to http://ow.ly/LuuS50zRVZx to give on our website.
